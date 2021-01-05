Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Flaunts Tiny String Bikini, “Woke Up In Dubai”

Celebrity chef and father of five Gordon Ramsay has produced another TV special for FOX: Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip. On the two-hour show, Gordon and two of his friends — chef Gino D’Acampo and maître d’hôtel Fred Sirieix — travel across the Western United States by RV on the road trip of a lifetime.

While Gordon travels, so is his daughter Matilda Ramsay.

After celebrating her 19th birthday, she posted the gorgeous, close-up black Fendi string bikini pics above and below.

She captioned the pool pic: “fell asleep in London and woke up in Dubai so please excuse my tired eyes.”

When Matilda posted the fun 19 balloon pic below both Romeo Beckham — 18-year-old son of Gordon’s BFF soccer legend David Beckham and Victoria Beckham — and Damian Hurley (Elizabeth Hurley’s son, see stunning photo below) replied: “91 years old damn.” and “happy birthday u look insane for 90.”

Gordon Ramsey’s American Road Trip airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on FOX.