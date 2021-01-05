Elizabeth Hurley’s Gorgeous “Twin” Son Flaunts Greek God Hair, “Zero Remorse”

There aren’t many woman who can look amazing in a tiny string bikini after turning 50 but actress/model Elizabeth Hurley (The Royals, Austin Powers) is one of them.

Watch Hurley and

Kathie Lee Gifford

in Then Came You

When not modeling or acting, the Englishwoman spends time with her one and only child, 18-year-old son Damian Hurley, who has become a professional model, too (with IMG Worldwide).

Damian’s father is Elizabeth’s ex-husband, the late Steve Bing, founder of Shangri-La Entertainment.

When the 6’1″ brunette Damian Hurley posted the photo below, he wrote: “happy birthday to my twin!! my partner in crime forever.” Twin, indeed!

And that hair! As one fan wrote: Damian has the “hair of a greek god.” The amazing pic below was taken by famous fashion photographer Steven Meisel.

There are plenty more modeling photos of Damian. As he says on Instagram: “There’s an obscene amount of my face here & I have zero remorse.”