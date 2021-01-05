Elizabeth Hurley’s Gorgeous “Twin” Son Flaunts Greek God Hair, “Zero Remorse”

There aren’t many woman who can look amazing in a tiny string bikini after turning 50 but actress/model Elizabeth Hurley (The Royals, Austin Powers) is one of them.
When not modeling or acting, the Englishwoman spends time with her one and only child, 18-year-old son Damian Hurley, who has become a professional model, too (with IMG Worldwide).
Damian’s father is Elizabeth’s ex-husband, the late Steve Bing, founder of Shangri-La Entertainment.
When the 6’1″ brunette Damian Hurley posted the photo below, he wrote: “happy birthday to my twin!! my partner in crime forever.” Twin, indeed!
And that hair! As one fan wrote: Damian has the “hair of a greek god.” The amazing pic below was taken by famous fashion photographer Steven Meisel.
There are plenty more modeling photos of Damian. As he says on Instagram: “There’s an obscene amount of my face here & I have zero remorse.”