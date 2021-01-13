Candice Bergen Plays Ben’s Mom Barb on The Conners, Makes Her Grandson Cry

In The Conners episode ‘A Cold Mom, A Brother Daddy 9 and a Prison Baby,’ while new parents Becky (Lecy Goranson) and Emilio (Rene Rosado) spend more time together, Ben’s (Jay R. Ferguson) mother Barb (guest star Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown) shows up in town “after an unexpected death and unveils shocking information from the past.”

In real life, Candice Bergen is the mother of daughter Chloe Malle, a writer at Vogue magazine. Chloe’s father is the late French filmmaker Louis Malle (Pretty Baby), who died in their family home in 1995. Chloe has become a mother, too. She gave birth to a boy, Arthur Louis Albert, in May 2020.

When Chloe shared the candid photos above of Candice in a lighted Santa hat playing with her grandchild, the baby started to cry (swipe to see the “mood swings”).

Actress Mary Steenburgen (Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist) replied to the post: “Thank you for the laugh!!!!”

