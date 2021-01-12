Briana DeJesus Returns To ‘Teen Mom’ Reunion After Blowup with Ex, “A Hot Mess”

On the Season 10 reunion of Teen Mom 2, while Kailyn Lowry talks about her personal growth and Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer get choked up talking about Chelsea’s incredible journey, Briana de Jesus is asked “what stands out to you the most from this season.” She smiles and shrugs and says, “I don’t know, my life is a hot mess.”

When Briana is joined by her ex Devoin, father of her first child daughter Nova, they have a blowup about financial support.

After Briana says “I don’t want to film with him anymore”, host Dr. Drew says some of Devoin’s argument is valid, which provokes Briana to stand up and leave the interview.

According to MTV, Briana returns to the Teen Mom 2 reunion on Tuesday, January 12 at 8 pm.