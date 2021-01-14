Bow Wow Says Angela Simmons “Got Her Mom Jugs Out” on Growing Up Hip Hop

The romantic tension and banter between rapper Bow Wow (Shad Moss) and Angela Simmons (daughter of Rev Run of Run DMC) continues on Season 4 of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

In the episode ‘Georgia Impeach,’ while Waka Flocka‘s momanager Deb Atney voices her support for President Trump to the shock and dismay of, well, everyone around her, Bow talks about his new album, a claim from a woman in the ATL who says she had his baby, and Angela’s provocative ensembles.

In the sneak peek video above, Bow asks Angela why she’s dresses like that — she’s wearing a strapless, plunging neckline top — and tells her the top is sliding off. He admits that, as a long-time friend, he’s “f–king with her” when he asks her “what you doing with your mom jugs out like that.”

Angela on STRONG

He also points out that she “wants to show them off now” but “back in the day” she used to criticize Bow for being attracted to women who dressed so provocatively. “Ang’s ass is out every day,” Bow says.

“She got the right to show it off, so kudos to Ang,” he says with a smile and a raised fist, “Black lives matters,” he adds.

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9 pm on WE, right before Real Blac Chyna at 10 pm.