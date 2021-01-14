Angela Simmons Flaunts “Full Figure” In Tiny String Bikini, Private Outdoor Shower

Reality TV star Angela Simmons is back on Season 4 of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta. And yes, Bow Wow (Shad Moss) continues to tease the daughter of Rev. Run about how the way she dresses. When he sees her in a strapless plunging neckline top, he teases her about having her “mom jugs” out all the time.

Bow’s comments haven’t stopped Angela from flaunting her curves. While staying at a private villa in St. Lucia, Angela posted the gorgeous string bikini photo above taken in an outdoor shower. She captioned it: “My happy place.”

It looks like “island living” suits Angela. She captioned the string bikini boat pic directly below “more full figure.”

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9 pm on WE, right before Real Blac Chyna at 10 pm.