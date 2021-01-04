1000-lb Sisters: Amy Pregnant 4 Months After Weight-Loss Surgery

The TLC reality TV show 1000-lbs Sisters follows two obese sisters Amy Slaton-Halterman, 33, and Tammy Slaton, 34. On Season 2, viewers watch as Amy reaps the benefits of weight-loss surgery while Tammy worries that she’s gained weight during quarantine.

In the sneak peek video below, Amy tells her husband Mike that she’s pregnant. They are both happy but surprised. Sister Tammy worries from a health perspective.

While Amy has wanted a child, she’s not supposed to get pregnant for at least two years after having her bariatric bypass surgery. It’s only been four months.

Many fans are chiming in after watching the video, claiming that Tammy is jealous of Amy, e.g., “She’s mad because now her sister can’t be her servant because she’ll be too busy taking care of her child.”

1000-lbs Sisters airs Mondays at 10 pm on TLC.