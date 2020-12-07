Zoey Deutch “Werks” In Amazing Bikini Pics, Patrick Schwarzenegger Reacts

Actress Zoey Deutch is known for her roles in big Hollywood movies including Vampire Academy. She’s also the daughter of actress Lea Thompson (Back to the Future, Caroline in the City) and screenwriter and director Howard Deutch (Some Kind of Wonderful, Pretty In Pink).

When not on a movie set or spending time with her famous family, Zoey enjoys the great outdoors as seen in the stunning red bikini pics above.

The 26-year-old wrote: “my mom said it was ok to post this so i posted it but if we feel it crosses over into the gross gratuitous insta girl bikini photo don’t tell me tell lea.”

Her mother replied: “I am very proud that my baby is adventurous smart driven ambitious kind and can swim without water wings.”

Fellow famous millennium actor, 27-year-old Patrick Schwarzenegger (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse) — and of son of former California Governor and Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver — replied with just one word: “Werk.“