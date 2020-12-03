Young Sheldon Star “Jana” Flaunts String Bikini Pics, ‘Golden Hour Glow”

In the Young Sheldon episode ‘Bible Camp and a Chariot of Love,’ while Sheldon (Iain Armitage) finds himself in a fierce competition with Paige (Mckenna Grace) at Bible Camp, his older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) makes a questionable purchase. His father George (Lance Barber) is furious but how will Jana (Ava Allan) reacts to Georgie’s purchase?

Last time we saw high school cheerleader Jana was in the March 2020 episode ‘A Couple Bruised Ribs and a Cereal Box Ghost Detector,’ where Jana gets the feeling that Georgie isn’t as committed to their relationship as she is.

When not filming Young Sheldon, the 20-year-old model/actress Ava Allan enjoys posing in string bikinis and flaunting her “golden hour glow” as demonstrated in the gorgeous photos/videos above and below.

Get ready to see more of Ava: she will appear next on the big screen with Jennifer Garner in the movie Yes Day about a couple who try to get through an entire day by only saying “yes” to their children’s requests.

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 pm on CBS, right before B Positive at 8:30 pm, Mom at 9 pm, The Unicorn at 9:30 pm, and Star Trek: Discovery at 10 pm.