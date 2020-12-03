‘Young Sheldon’ Gives Elton John’s “Rocket Man” Biblical Twist

In the Young Sheldon episode ‘Bible Camp and a Chariot of Love,’ Sheldon (Iain Armitage) finds himself in a fierce competition with Paige (Mckenna Grace) when their mothers force them to attend Vacation Bible School. Also, George (Lance Barber) is furious after his son Georgie (Montana Jordan) makes a questionable purchase.

Check out the clip of Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) putting a biblical twist on the 1972 Elton John song Rocket Man — “Rocket Man, flying up to heaven with the lord.” When asked by one of the kid campers to sing “Ice Ice baby,” Pastor Jeff says he doesn’t know it.

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 pm on CBS, right before B Positive at 8:30 pm, Mom at 9 pm, The Unicorn at 9:30 pm, and Star Trek: Discovery at 10 pm. [NOTE: Stream any CBS show through Amazon Prime or CBS ALL-ACCESS. Both options offer free trials.]