Who Is Young Max Dog In ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical’ TV Special?

Glee star Matthew Morrison stars in the two-hour TV special Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! based on the beloved classic children’s book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” Filmed at the Troubadour Theatre in London, Morrison’s co-stars include two Americans who play Max the dog. Old Max is portrayed by Denis O’Hare (Big Little Lies, This Is Us, Dallas Buyers Club, Milk). Young Max is portrayed by Booboo Stewart.

Booboo is best known for his roles in The Twilight Saga movies (Seth Clearwater), X-Men: Days of Future Past (James Proudstar/Warpath), and in the Disney film franchise Descendants (Jay), among others.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! airs Wednesday, December 9 at 8 pm on NBC.