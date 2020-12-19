Who Is Wife on the Run, New Mom Melissa In ‘Stolen in Plain Sight’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the dramatic Lifetime movie ‘Stolen In Plain Sight’ (originally titled Bound by Law) is new mom Melissa. She succeeded in escaping from her abusive husband but finds little relief in the small Louisiana town (Lafayette!) where she has taken her baby boy, Ryan.

When Ryan disappears in broad-daylight from the park, the local cops are not exactly helpful. Melissa quickly realizes that she and she alone will have to find her baby.

Along the way, she uncovers a dark secret the whole town has been hiding.

Melissa is portrayed by Gracie Gillam. She’s best known for her roles on Z Nation (Sgt. Lilly), Scream Queens (Mandy Greenwell), Baby Daddy (Megan), The Vampire Diaries (April Young), The Nine Lives of Chloe King (Amy), and in Disney’s Teen Beach movies (Lela), among others.

Stolen In Plain Sight premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Saturday, December 19 at 8 pm.