Who Is U.S. Marine Grace In ‘A Veteran’s Christmas’ Hallmark Movie?

The protagonist in the Hallmark Channel movie A Veteran’s Christmas is U.S. Marine Grace Garland (Eloise Mumford). While on the road, headed home after a tour in Afghanistan, her SUV breaks down in a small town. Luckily, the local and handsome Judge Joe Peterson (Sean Faris, Gabriel on Pretty Little Liars) stops to help and offers Grace his guesthouse until her car is repaired. For three weeks! The more time they spend together, the deeper they fall in love with each other.

Eloise Mumford currently stars in the TV series The Right Stuff (astronaut Gordon Cooper’s wife Trudy, see photo above) and is known for her roles on Chicago Fire (Hope Jacquinot), Crash with the late great Dennis Hopper (Megan Emory), and in the Fifty Shades of Grey movies (Kate), among others.

A Veteran’s Christmas is airing again on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, December 20 at 10 pm.