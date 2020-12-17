Who Is ‘The Christmas Temp’ Hazel in Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime TV movie The Christmas Temp is out of work artist Hazel Desmond. When she discovers a special Christmas temp agency that can match her talent with a handful of festive jobs, she signs up for work. Hazel hits a few bumps in the road (she falls into a creative rut) but they’re quickly smoothed over when her romantic feelings for the agency’s HR manager Jonah Russell (Robin Dunne) are reciprocated.

Hazel is portrayed by Sara Canning. The Canadian-born actress is known for her roles on Nancy Drew (Katherine Drew), A Series of Unfortunate Events (Jacquelyn, see photo above), The Vampire Diaries (Jenna Sommers), Remedy (Melissa Conner), and Hell on Wheels (Charlotte), among others.

Fun fact: Sara made her acting debut in the 2008 TV movie Paparazzi Princess: The Paris Hilton Story as Paris’s sister Nicky Hilton.

The Christmas Temp is airing next on Lifetime on Thursday, December 17 at 10 pm.