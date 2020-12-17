Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Who Is ‘The Christmas Temp’ Hazel in Lifetime Movie?

by in Culture, Hallmark Movies Lifetime Movies | December 17, 2020

Sara Canning in The Christmas Temp (Lifetime screengrab)

Sara Canning in The Christmas Temp (Lifetime)

The protagonist of the Lifetime TV movie The Christmas Temp is out of work artist Hazel Desmond. When she discovers a special Christmas temp agency that can match her talent with a handful of festive jobs, she signs up for work. Hazel hits a few bumps in the road (she falls into a creative rut) but they’re quickly smoothed over when her romantic feelings for the agency’s HR manager Jonah Russell (Robin Dunne) are reciprocated.

Hazel is portrayed by Sara Canning. The Canadian-born actress is known for her roles on Nancy Drew (Katherine Drew), A Series of Unfortunate Events (Jacquelyn, see photo above), The Vampire Diaries (Jenna Sommers), Remedy (Melissa Conner), and Hell on Wheels (Charlotte), among others.

Fun fact: Sara made her acting debut in the 2008 TV movie Paparazzi Princess: The Paris Hilton Story as Paris’s sister Nicky Hilton.

The Christmas Temp is airing next on Lifetime on Thursday, December 17 at 10 pm.

Simple Share Buttons