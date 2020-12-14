Who Is Single Mom Erin In ‘Lonestar Christmas’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the new Lifetime holiday movie Lonestar Christmas is widowed mother Erin Oliver (Stephanie Bennett). When she takes her daughters to spend Christmas with her estranged father Gary (Brent Stait, Snowpiercer) on his Texas ranch, she meets local Mexican restaurant owner Mateo Verdosa aka “Tamale King of Texas” (Marco Grazzini) and yes, they fall in love.

Actress Stephanie Bennett is known for her roles on Shadowhunters (Lydia Branwells), The Romeo Section (Dee), Netflix’s 21 Thunder (soccer coach Christy Cook; see photo below), UnREAL (Pepper), and in the 2015 Unauthorized Full House Story as Lori Loughlin, among others.

Lonestar Christmas premieres on Lifetime on Monday, December 14 at 8 pm.