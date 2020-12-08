Who Is Ronald’s Mother Helen on ‘Big Sky’? Hint: ‘Seinfeld’ Girlfriend

In the Big Sky episode “Unfinished Business,” while Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) take things into their own hands regarding the disappearance of the girls, Legarski (John Carroll Lynch) tries to keep cool but Ronald (Brian Geraghty) takes a different approach to protecting himself. Ronald has a tense conversation with his mother Helen Pergman.

Valerie Mahaffey on BIG SKY (ABC/Darko Sikman)

Helen is portrayed by Emmy Award winner Valerie Mahaffey. She’s known for her TV roles on Young Sheldon (Ms. MacElroy), Devious Maids (Olivia Rice), Desperate Housewives (Alma Hodge), United States of Tara (Dr. Ocean), ER (Joi Abbott), Northern Exposure (Eve), and as one of George Costanza’s girlfriends, former IRS agent Patrice, on Seinfeld — clip below. Watch the full Seinfeld episode “The Truth.”

Valerie is also recognized for her roles in movies including Sully with Tom Hanks (Diane Higgins), Seabiscuit with Jeff Bridges (Annie Howard), and Jack and Jill with Adam Sandler (Bitsy Simmons).

Big Sky airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on ABC, right after The Bachelorette which starts at 8 pm.