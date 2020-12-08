Who Is Rick Legarski’s Wife Merilee on ‘Big Sky’? Hint: “American Girl”

In the Big Sky episode “Unfinished Business,” with the girls still missing, Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) take things into their own hands while Montana State Trooper Rick Legarski (John Carroll Lynch) tries to keep cool while his partner-in-crime Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty) protects himself. At home, Legarski has a tense conversation with his wife Merrilee who’s portrayed by actress Brooke Smith.

She’s known for her TV roles on The Crossing (Diana), Bates Motel (Sheriff Jane Greene), Bosch (Captain Ellen Lewis), Ray Donovan (Frances), Grey’s Anatomy (Dr. Erica Hahn, the cardiothoracic surgeon who dated Callie Torres), Weeds (Valerie Scottson), and Crossing Jordan (Dr. Kate Switzer), among others.

Brooke is also well recognized for her roles in movies including Bombshell (as FOX PR woman Irena Briganti) and in Jonathan Demme’s The Silence of the Lambs (Catherine Martin, the Senator’s daughter who memorably sings Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers song ‘American Girl’ in her car before being snatched and put in the pit), among others.

When interviewed in November 2020, Brooke spoke about her role in The Silence of the Lambs: “I know I’ll forever be the girl in the pit. For sure. And I’m okay with that. Hopefully people thought I could act, and maybe that helped me get the next thing.”

