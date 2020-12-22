Who Is Rachel In ‘Christmas High Note’ Lifetime Movie? Is She Really Singing?

The protagonist of the new Lifetime holiday movie The Christmas High Note is Rachel. After being stood up by her partner Brad (William McNamara), she soon meets Michael (Johnny Messner) and his teenage daughter Sophia (Madeline Grace). During Christmas Eve pageant rehearsals, Sophia struggles to hit the high note in her solo of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” Rachel offers to coach Sophia’s performance and along the way falls for Michael.

Rachel is portrayed by Jamie Luner. The actress is known for her roles on Murder in the First (Cassie Siletti), All My Children (Liza Colby), Melrose Place (Lexi Sterling), and Just the Ten of Us (Cindy Lubbock), among others.

And yes, Jamie can sing! Listen to her singing “I’m With You” in the music studio video below.

The Christmas High Note premieres on Lifetime on Tuesday, December 22 at 8 pm.