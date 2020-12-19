Who Is Prince in ‘A Christmas Carousel’ Hallmark Movie? Hint: His Accent Is Fake

In the Hallmark Movie ‘A Christmas Carousel’, art teacher Lila (Rachel Boston, Witches of East End) and her father are hired by the Royal Family of Ancadia to repair an heirloom carousel and before Christmas. When Lila arrives on site, she literally bumps into the handsome Prince of Ancadia, Whitaker (Neal Bledsoe), who pleasantly surprises Lila with his love of art. He’s an artist too!

The Canadian-born-raised-in-Seattle actor Neal Bledsoe (that Princely accent is fake!) is known for his roles on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Freddy), NCIS: New Orleans (Man in the Red Suit), Shameless (Max Whitford), The Mysteries of Laura (Tony Abbott), The Man in the High Castle (Captain Connolly), Smash (John Goodwin), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (CSU Clifton Montgomery), and Ugly Betty (Tyler), among others.

You can hear more of Neal Bledoe’s true voice on Instagram where he often reads poetry as seen and heard in the video below.

A Christmas Carousel premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, December 19 at 8 pm.