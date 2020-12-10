Who Is Patient Val Ashton With Premature Baby Luna on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

In the Grey’s Anatomy episode ‘Fight the Power,’ while Bailey (Chandra Wilson) panics as she hears there has been a surge of COVID-19 cases, and Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) team up against Catherine (Debbie Allen) to teach her a lesson, Carina (Stefania Spampinato) checks in with her patient Val Ashton (Mackenzie Marsh).

In the previous episode ‘My Happy Ending‘ a recently divorced Val came to the hospital with abdominal pain no knowing that she was pregnant. It turned out that a fetus was growing near her liver. After Carina performed an emergency C-section, Val named her 26-week-old daughter Luna who was intubated and then taken to the NICU.

Actress Mackenzie Marsh is known for her roles on Charmed (Knansie), Will & Grace (Vince’s cousin and Drew’s ex-wife Angela), The Following (Tilda), and the 2016 movie Pee-wee’s Big Holiday (Judy Brown), among others.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 pm on ABC, right after Station 19 at 8 pm.