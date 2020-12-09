Who Is Party Planner Ella In ‘Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen’ Hallmark Movie?

The Hallmark Channel Christmas romance movie Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen is a loose modernization of Jane Austen’s classic novel Sense and Sensibility.” The protagonist of the TV movie is pretty party planner Ella (Erin Krakow) who runs a party planning company with her equally pretty but responsible sister Marianne (Kimberley Sustad). When Ella meets their new client, Ferris Wheel Toys CEO Edward (Luke Macfarlane), Ella falls in love.

Erin Krakow is best known for her role as school teacher Elizabeth Thornton in the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart.

Fun fact: Erin made her TV acting debut in 2010 on Army Wives as Specialist Tanya Gabriel.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen airs again on Hallmark Channel on Wednesday, December 9 at 8 pm.