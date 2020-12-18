Who Is Organ Donor’s Mom In ‘Once Upon a Christmas Miracle’ Hallmark Movie?

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel holiday movie Once Upon a Christmas Miracle is Heather Krueger (Aimee Teegarden). The young woman has stage-4 liver disease. She’s delighted to meet Marine Chris Dempsey (Brett Dalton) whose organ donation could save her. The last thing she expected was to fall in love with her organ donor. Chris is a perfect match in more ways than one!

Judy Dempsey is portrayed by Lolita Davidovich. The Canadian-born actress is known for her roles on How to Get Away with Murder (Sandrine Castillo), Law & Order True Crime (Kitty Menedez), Shades of Blue (Linda Wozniak), and in movies including Gods and Monsters (Betty), Raising Cain (Jenny), Intersection, and Blaze opposite Paul Newman (Blaze Starr), among others.

Fun fact: Lola is married to Oscar nominated screenwriter and director Ron Shelton (Bull Durham, White Men Can’t Jump, Blaze).

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle is airing again on Hallmark Channel on Friday, December 18 at 8 pm.