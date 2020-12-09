Who Is Old Max Dog In ‘Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical’ TV Special?

The beloved classic children’s story comes to life this holiday season with a fun-filled two-hour televised production of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! filmed at the legendary Troubadour Theatre in London. American triple-threat Matthew Morrison (Glee) stars as the Grinch. While Disney star Booboo Stewart (Descendants 3) plays the Grinch’s pet dog Max, Denis O’Hare plays old Max and with aplomb.

Denis O’Hare is recognized for his TV roles on Big Little Lies (attorney Ira Faber), This Is Us (Jessie), and American Horror Story (Stanley), and for his roles in Oscar winning films including Dallas Buyers Club (Dr. Sevard), and Milk (John Briggs), among many others. On stage, Denis is known for his roles in Richard Greenberg’s Take Me Out (for which he won a Tony Award), and the Broadway revival of Sweet Charity (as Oscar Lindquist), among others.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! airs Wednesday, December 9 at 8 pm on NBC.