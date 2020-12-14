Who Is Niece In ‘Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ Movie? Hint: Baywatch

The protagonist of the movie The Most Wonderful Time of the Year is stressed-out single mom Jennifer Cullen (Brooke Burns) but it’s her Uncle Ralph (Henry Winkler) who steals the show. He considers Jennifer more like a daughter than a niece, so when he flies to visit Jennifer for the holidays and meets a handsome single chef (Warren Christie) on the plane, he invites him to Jennifer’s home. Hilarity and sweetness ensures.

Actress Brooke Burns is known for her TV roles on The Gourmet Detective (Maggie), Melrose Place (Vanessa Mancini), Baywatch (5’9″ blond blue-eyed lifeguard Jessie Owens), and Ally McBeal (“The Girl”), among others.

Fun fact: Brooke is married to filmmaker Gavin O’Connor who directed two Ben Affleck films The Accountant (2016) and The Way Back (2020).

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year airs again on Hallmark Channel on Monday, December 14 at 8 pm. But you can watch it anytime you like!