Who Is Musician Sophie In ‘Feliz NaviDAD’ Mario Lopez Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime holiday movie Feliz NaviDAD is high school principal and single father David Morales (Mario Lopez). On a dating app, he’s matched with an out-of-town musician, Sophie (AnnaLynne McCord). Since she’s only in town for the holidays (for a few days), the two agree to casually date but the more time they spend together, the harder they fall for one another.

The curly haired blond actress AnnaLynne McCord is best known for her roles on Secrets and Lies (Melanie Warner), 90210 (Naomi Clark; see montage video above), Nip/Tuck (Eden Lord), and American Heiress (Loren Wakefield) among others.

Feliz NaviDAD is airing again on Lifetime on Wednesday, December 23 at 10 pm.