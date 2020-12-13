Who Is TV Movie Director on The Simpsons ‘Springfield Summer Christmas’?

The Simpsons episode ‘A Springfield Summer Christmas for Christmas’ takes a stab at rote romance movies similar to those produced by the Hallmark Channel. When a movie crew parks itself in the middle of Springfield, Skinner falls in love. The TV movie director is voiced by Richard Kind. Mary, who’s overseeing the script, is voiced by Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

Richard Kind is known for his TV roles on Curb Your Enthusiasm (Cousin Andy), Mad About You (Dr. Mark Devanow), Gotham (Aubrey James), Spin City (Paul Lassiter), and in movies including Argo (Max Klein), A Serious Man (Uncle Arthur), and The Station Agent (Louis Tiboni), among many others. Or maybe you recognize his voice from Cars (Van) or Inside Out (Bing Bong).

The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8 pm on FOX.