Who Is Melissa Joan Hart’s Very Tall Father In ‘Dear Christmas’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Dear Christmas is podcaster Natalie Morgan (Melissa Joan Hart, Sabrina the Teenage Witch). When she returns home for the holidays, she meets local firefighter Chris (Jason Priestley, Beverly Hills, 90210). The TV movie is littered with TV stars including Robin Givens (Head of the Class) and Hilarie Burton (One Tree Hill). But it’s Ed Begley Jr – who plays Natalie’s father – who steals the show.

The 6’4″ tall actor Begley currently stars on Bless This Mess (Rudy, see photo above) and is known for his roles on Better Call Saul (Clifford Main), Young Sheldon (Dr. Linkletter), Arrested Development (Stan Sitwell), Veronica Mars (Cyrus O’Dell), Six Feet Under (Hiram Gunderson), 7th Heaven (Dr. Hank Hastings), and St. Elsewhere (Dr. Victor Ehrlich, see tbt pic below), among many others.

Dear Christmas re-airs on Lifetime on Tuesday, December 1 at 10 pm.