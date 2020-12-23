Who Is Mario Lopez’s Daughter Noel In ‘Feliz NaviDAD’ Lifetime Movie?

In the Lifetime holiday movie Feliz NaviDAD, Mario Lopez plays David Morales, high school principal and single dad. It’s his teenage daughter Noel who convinces him to join a dating app. When he’s matched with a gorgeous musician named Sophie (AnnaLynne McCord), who visiting her father for the holidays, they agree to casually date.

Noel is portrayed by Paulina Chávez. The 18-year-old actress is best known for her starring role in the Netflix series The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia. (Mario Lopez is the co-creator of the show!)

Paulina plays 15-year-old Ashley, the youngest robotics engineer and rocket scientist working for NASA. See trailer below.

Feliz NaviDAD airs again on Lifetime on Wednesday, December 23 at 8 pm.