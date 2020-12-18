Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Who Is Liver Transplant Recipient Heather In ‘Once Upon a Christmas Miracle’ Hallmark Movie?

by in Culture, Hallmark Movies Lifetime Movies | December 18, 2020

Aimee Teegarden in Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (hallmark/Crown Media)

In the Hallmark Channel holiday movie Once Upon a Christmas Miracle, a young woman named Heather Krueger (Aimee Teegarden) is told she has stage-4 liver disease and needs a transplant. When she meets a handsome young man named Chris Dempsey (Brett Dalton), he turns out to be a perfect match literally and romantically.

Bonus: Hollywood movie star Lola Davidovich plays Chris’s mother Judy.

Actress Aimee Teegarden is best known for her role as Julie Taylor on Friday Night Lights. Since then she’s starred in films including Beneath the Darkness and Scream 4, among others.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle airs again on Hallmark Channel on Friday night, December 18 at 8 pm.

