Who Is Killer Florist April In ‘Who Wants Me Dead?’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Who Wants Me Dead? (originally titled Long Lost Sister, also known as The Daughter Stalker) is professional photographer Carly (Karynn Moore). She hasn’t seen her sister Nikki (Rosalie McIntire) since they were separated as kids in foster care. So when Nikki suddenly dies, Carly is surprised to learn that she’s named in Nikki’s will as the guardian of Nikki’s adopted daughter, Zoey (Juliet Rusche).

When Carly drops everything to meet and raise her niece, Carly does not receive a warm welcome from Nikki’s (cheating) husband (Robert Adamson) whom Nikki was about to divorce and was left nothing in the will.

Carly also meets April, the manager of Nikki’s flower shop who was having an affair with Nikki’s husband and now wants custody of Zoey, too.

April is portrayed by four-time Emmy Award winner Jade Harlow. She’s best known for her roles on The Bay (Lianna Ramos), Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Julia Price), Passions (Jessica Bennett), and in the based on a true crime story TV movie Murder on the Cape as Elizabeth Baldwin, among others.

Who Wants Me Dead? Will air again on Thursday, December 3 at 10 pm.