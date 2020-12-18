Who Is Josie’s Mom Shannon In ‘Christmas on the Menu’ Lifetime Movie?

In the new Lifetime holiday movie Christmas on the Menu, four-star restaurant chef Josie Jennings (Kim Shaw) returns home for the holidays. She’s helping her gorgeous mother Shannon (Cynthia Gibb) — who looks more like her sister! — open her new bed and breakfast restaurant. When not in the kitchen, Josie spends time with food critic Tanner Rhodes (Clayton James). And yes, they fall in love with each other.

Actress Cynthia Gibb is best known for her roles on Fame (Holly Laird), the daytime soap opera Search for Tomorrow (Suzi Martin Wyatt Carter), and in films including Gypsy with Bette Midler (Gypsy Rose Lee/Louise), Death Warrant with Claude Van Damme (Amanda), and Youngblood with Rob Lowe and the late Patrick Swayze, among others.

Fun fact: Cynthia made her acting debut in Woody Allen’s Stardust Memories in 1980.

Christmas on the Menu premieres on Lifetime on Friday, December 18 at 8 pm.