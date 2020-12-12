Who Is Jewish Mom In ‘Love, Lights, Hanukkah!’ Hallmark Movie? She’s Catholic!

The protagonist of the new Hallmark Channel holiday movie Love, Lights, Hanukkah! is Christina (Mia Kirshner). While preparing her restaurant for Christmas, she discovers via a DNA test that’s she’s 50 percent Jewish. Over eight crazy nights, Christina (who was adopted as a child) is led to a new family and discovers that Ruth is her biological mother.

Ruth is portrayed by Marilu Henner.

She’s best known for her TV roles on Taxi (Elaine Nardo), Aurora Teagarden Mysteries (mom Aida; see video below with Candace Cameron Bure), Evening Shade with Burt Reynolds (Ava Evans Newton), and in movies including L.A. Story (Trudi) with Sarah Jessica Parker and Johnny Dangerously with Michael Keaton (Lil), among many others.

When promoting her autobiography “By All Means Keep on Moving“, Henner (a Catholic) spoke about her love life: “I love Jewish men.” And added: “When I was growing up, I always admired Jesus and the Apostles. And I like it that Jewish men love their mothers.”

Love, Lights, Hanukkah! premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, December 12 at 8 pm.