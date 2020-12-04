Who Is Higgins’ Sexy Surgeon Dr. Ethan Shah on ‘Magnum P.I.’?

On the Season 3 premiere of Magnum P.I., ‘Double Jeopardy,’ Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) are hired to find the missing brother of their new clients. A secret case of revenge is revealed during the investigation and Higgins is shot! While recovering at the hospital, her surgeon, Dr. Ethan Shah, asks her out!

L-R: Perdita Weeks, Jay Ali on Magnum, PI (CBS screengrab)

Magnum PI, L-R: Jay Ali, Stephen Hill, Zachary Knighton, Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks (CBS)

Dr. Ethan Shah is portrayed by Jay Ali. The 6-foot-tall handsome actor is known for his roles on The Purge (Sam Tucker), Amazon’s Carnival Row with Orlando Bloom (Kaine), Bloomers (Vaughan Daldry), Netflix’s Daredevil (Ray Nadeem), and The Fosters (Timothy), among others.

MacGyver airs Fridays at 8 pm on CBS, right before Magnum P.I. at 9 pm, and Blue Bloods at 10 pm.