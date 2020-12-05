Who Is Girlfriend Christina In ‘Secrets In The Snow’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Secrets in the Snow is Christina (Aubrey Reynolds). Her boyfriend of three months Ted (Travis Caldwell) invites her to the country, to meet his family. As they pull into town, Ted points out the lake where his brother Paul died (he drowned). Ted asks Christina not to bring up Paul’s death but after meeting Paul’s fiancée Angie (Liz Fenning), Christina wonders if Paul’s death was an accident. Spoiler alert: It wasn’t!

It’s been a busy year for the Texas native Aubrey Reynolds.

The actress has starred in a total of four TV movies: Deadly Sugar Daddy (Lindsey, see photo above), Escape: Puzzle of Fear (Brittany), and Hallmark’s Christmas Tree Lane (Samantha). She sings too!

Secrets in the Snow premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, December 5 at 8 pm.