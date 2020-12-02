Who Is Geoff’s Sister Joanne Schwartz on ‘The Goldbergs’?

In The Goldbergs Hanukkah-themed episode ‘Hanukkah on the Seas,’ while Pop-Pop (Judd Hirsch, Taxi, Ordinary People) surprises the family with an ill-advised winter cruise to Canada, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) stirs up holiday trouble at home and it involves the Schwartz family. Finally, we get to meet Geoff’s (Sam Lerner) sister Joanne, who is played by the hilarious actress/comedian Beth Triffon.

Beth Triffon (center) on The Goldbergs (ABC/Richard Cartwright)

Beth Triffon is known for her roles on the 2019 reboot of Veronica Mars (Manager Kelly), Standup and Away! With Brian Regan, Ten Days in the Valley (Mackenzie), and The F-List (Gracie), among others.

But if you really want to get to know Beth and to see her shine, follow her on Instagram and watch Tough Week, a hilarious series in which she stars and writes.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before American Housewife at 8:30 pm, The Conners at 9 pm, and black-ish at 9:30 pm.