Who Is FBI Assistant Director in Charge ADIC Reynolds on ‘FBI’?

In the FBI episode “Liar’s Poker,” when the team captures drug cartel Antonio Vargas (guest star David Zayas), the entire FBI headquarters is put at risk when his henchmen unveil a terroristic threat to free him. During the interrogation, Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castilleis (Alana De La Garza) is joined by FBI Assistant Director in Charge (ADIC) Reynolds. The presence of Reynolds triggers a difficult decision for Isobel.

ADIC Reynolds is portrayed by Ben Shenkman. He’s known for his TV roles on Billions (Ira Schirmer), Curb Your Enthusiasm (Roger Swindell), Royal Pains (Dr. Jeremiah Sacani), and Angels in America (Louis Ironson), among many others.

Ben is also well recognized for his roles in movies including Roger Dodger (Donovan), Requiem for a Dream (Dr. Spencer), and Pi (Lenny Meyer), again, among many others. He most recently played criminal defense attorney Leonard Weinglass in Aaron Sorkin’s 2020 film The Trial of the Chicago 7.

FBI airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on CBS, right after NCIS at 8 pm and right before FBI: Most Wanted at 10 pm.