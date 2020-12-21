Who Is Famous Hollywood Actress Olivia In ‘Spotlight on Christmas’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the new Lifetime holiday movie Spotlight on Christmas is famous Hollywood actress Olivia O’Hara. When she gets dumped by her boyfriend before Christmas, she returns to her small hometown where she plays to lay low and dodge the paparazzi. When she hears there’s no drama teacher for the high school Christmas Eve play, she volunteers and reconnects with her high school crush former basketball star Casey Rawlins (Victor Zinck Jr.).

Olivia is portrayed by Tori Anderson. The Canadian-born actress is known for her roles on Blindspot (Blake Crawford, see photo below), Syfy’s Killjoys (Sabine), CW’s No Tomorrow (Evie), The L.A. Complex (Charlotte), and Tru Calling (teenager Meredith), among others.

Get ready to see more of Tori: she stars in the upcoming TV movie You May Kiss the Bridesmaid. She plays a single NYC pastry chef who returns home for her sister’s wedding and falls in love with the man who just bought her family’s bed and breakfast.

Spotlight on Christmas premieres on Lifetime on Monday, December 21 at 8 pm.