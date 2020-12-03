Who Is Drag Queen Ruby Red Slippers on ‘Station 19’?

In the Station 19 episode ‘We Are Family,’ while the disciplinary hearing of Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) gets underway, the crew investigates an electrical fire at a neglected apartment building that serves as the home and performance space for some of Seattle’s most prominent drag queens. There they meet Ruby Red Slippers.

Ruby Red Slippers is portrayed by Shangela Pierce. D.J. “Shangela” Pierce has performed on Lovecraft Country (as Lena Horne, see photos below), Katy Keene (as Devereaux), in the 2018 blockbuster A Star Is Born as the Drag Bar Emcee, among others.

Shangela also appeared in the 2013 Kenya Moore music video Gone with the Wind Fabulous (as Kenya’s Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Porsha Williams; see below), among others.

