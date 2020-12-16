Who Is Creepy Church Leader Bishop Miller on ‘S.W.A.T.’?

On the S.W.A.T. episode ‘Hopeless Sinner,’ while Hondo (Shemar Moore) receive troubling news about Darryl (Deshae Frost) related to his father Leroy (Michael Beach), Chris (Lina Esco) recruits the SWAT team to help her save a teenage girl named Zoey (Mika Abdalla) from the charismatic and predatory Bishop Miller, who’s using his church for illicit gain.

Bishop Miller is portrayed by Sean Patrick Thomas. He’s known for his roles on The District (Detective Temple Page), and in films including the Barbershop movies (Jimmy James), Save the Last Dance (Derek), Cruel Intentions (Ronald), and the 2008 TV film A Raisin in the Sun (George Murchison) with Sean Combs and Phylicia Rashad, among others.

Thomas also starred in the 2014 Broadway revival of A Raising in the Sun with Denzel Washington and got to perform for President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

Thomas will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming (just) Joel Coen film The Tragedy of Macbeth. He’s playing Scottish nobleman Menteith; Denzel Washington is playing Lord Macbeth; Frances McDormand is Lady Macbeth.

S.W.A.T. airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on CBS, right after SEAL Team at 9 pm and The Amazing Race at 8 pm.