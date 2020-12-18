Who Is Chef Josie In ‘Christmas on the Menu’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the new Lifetime holiday movie Christmas on the Menu is celebrated chef Josie Jennings (Kim Shaw). When she returns home for the holidays, she helps her mother Shannon (Cynthia Gibb) open her new bed and breakfast restaurant.

Josie is initially disappointed to learn that her nemesis, harsh food critic Tanner Rhodes (Clayton James) is in town to review the new restaurant.

But then Tanner admits that he finds Josie’s endearing and an unexpected romance blossoms.

Actress Kim Shaw is best known for her TV roles on Saving Hope (Dr. Cassie Williams), MTV’s I Just Want My Pants Back (Tina), and The Good Wife (Amber Madison), among others.

Christmas on the Menu premieres on Lifetime on Friday, December 18 at 8 pm.