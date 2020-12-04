Who Is ‘Butcher of Brazil’ Money Manager Paula Matos on MacGyver Season 5 Premiere?

On the Season 5 premiere episode of MacGyver, ‘Resort + Desi + Riley + Window Cleaner + Witness,’ Mac (Lucas Till) and the team infiltrate the Zurich Grand, a glamorous hotel and spa used as an international hideout for criminals, to find a woman with vital information on Codex. However, their target – a woman named Paula Matos who’s the money manager for the evil “Butcher of Brazil” — has a new secret identity, including a completely new face.

Paula is portrayed by Anabelle Acosta. The Cuban-born actress is best known for her roles on Ballers with Dwayne Johnson (as Annabella, John David Washington’s girlfriend), Quantico (FBI recruit Natalie Vasquez), and Chicago P.D. (Halstead’s girlfriend Camila Vega), among others.

MacGyver airs Fridays at 8 pm on CBS, right before Magnum P.I. at 9 pm, and Blue Bloods at 10 pm.