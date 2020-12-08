Who Is Bounty Hunter Jackie Ward on ‘FBI: Most Wanted’?

In the FBI: Most Wanted episode “Deconflict,” after witnessing her husband’s murder, a woman is kidnapped from her home along with a mysterious stash of money hidden in her floor. When Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) realizes there may be a connection to one of his past cases, the need to find the kidnapper becomes personal. The situation involves bounty hunter Jackie Ward, who’s portrayed by Amy Carlson.

Julian and Amy starred together in the daytime soap opera Another World!

Amy Carlson is best known for her role as Danny’s (Donnie Wahlberg) wife, nurse Linda Reagan on the CBS cop drama Blue Bloods. (After seven years on the show, her character was dramatically murder in 2017.)

Amy is also recognized for her roles on Law & Order: Trial by Jury (Kelly Gaffney), Third Watch (Alex Taylor), and Another World (Josie Watts Sinclair), among others. Fun fact: Amy made her acting debut in the 1992 biopic The Babe starring John Goodman as the baseball legend Babe Ruth.

FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on CBS, right after FBI at 9 pm and NCIS at 8 pm.