Who Is Best Friend Sierra In ‘Stalked By My Husband’s Ex’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Stalked By My Husband’s Ex (originally titled Another Mother) is Kristen Carter (Alex McKenna). When her boyfriend Ryan Munson (Adam Huss) proposes marriage she says yes, which also means saying yes to becoming a stepmother. Ryan is father to 8-year-old daughter Lisa (Joey Rae Blair), whose mother Nina (Juliana Dever) isn’t thrilled with the whole idea of Ryan starting a new family without her.

Kristen’s best friend Sierra (who is harassed by Nina and dies way too early in the movie) is portrayed by Melissa Ordway.

Melissa is best known for her roles as Abby Newman on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, Sydney Price on 90210, Chloe on Hollywood Heights, and in movies including Ted with Mark Wahlberg (as Michelle), among others.

In real life, she’s married to actor/singer Justin Gaston and mother of two blond beauties (see cute photo below).

Stalked By My Husband’s Ex airs on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Thursday, December 31 at 8 pm.