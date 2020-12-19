Who Is Art Teacher Lila In ‘A Christmas Carousel’ Hallmark Movie?

In the Hallmark Movie ‘A Christmas Carousel’, art teacher Lila (Rachel Boston) and her father Roy are hired by the Royal Family of Ancadia to repair an heirloom carousel. When on site, Lila falls in love with the dashing Prince of Ancadia, Whitaker (Neal Bledsoe, The Man in the High Castle). The two come from totally different backgrounds but they share a love for art.

Rachel Boston is best known for her roles on Seal Team (Hannah, see photos below), Witches of East End (Ingrid, see photo above), In Plain Sight (Detective Abigail Chaffee), and American Dreams (Will Estes’ girlfriend Beth), among others.

A Christmas Carousel premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, December 19 at 8 pm.