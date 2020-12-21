Who Is App Developer Molly In ‘Mingle All the Way’ Hallmark Movie?

The protagonist of the Hallmark movie Mingle All the Way is app developer Molly Hoffman (Jen Lilly). To prove that her new app, the dating app “Mingle All the Way” works she signs herself up and is horrified to be matched with a guy she’s already dated, Jeff (Brant Daughtery). While sparks didn’t fly the first time; they do the second time around. Bonus: Actress Lindsay Wagner plays Molly’s mom!

Actress Jen Lilly is best known for her roles on the daytime soap operas Days of Our Lives (Theresa Donova), Youthful Daze (Natalie Cardin), and General Hospital (Maxie Jones), among others.

Fun fact: Jen made her big TV debut on a 2007 episode of Hannah Montana as a swim suit model.

Mingle All the Way is airing again on Hallmark Channel on Monday, December 21 at 8 pm.