Who Is 87-Year-Old Mr. Knudsen at Senior Center on ‘B Positive’?

On the B Positive episode ‘High Risk Factor,’ Drew (Thomas Middleditch) downloads a tracking app to keep an eye on his kidney donor Gina (Annaleigh Ashford), whose reckless behavior has him concerned. Gina and her best friend Gabby (Kether Donohue) are considering skydiving. Actress Linda Lavin (Alice) isn’t the only TV icon to guest star on the show. Actor Bernie Kopell portrays Mr. Knudsen.

Like Linda Lavin’s character Norma, senior citizen Mr. Knudsen also gets rides from Gina in the van (see photo above).

Brooklyn native Bernie Kopell — who’s looking great at 87! — is best known for his roles on The Love Boat (Dr. Adam Brinker), That Girl (Jerry), and Get Smart (Siegfried), among others. More recently, Bernie has guest starred on episodes of Stumptown, Silicon Valley, Mom, Superstore, and Hawaii Five-0, among others.

B Positive airs Thursdays at 8:30 pm on CBS, right after Young Sheldon at 8 pm and right before Mom at 8 pm, The Unicorn at 9:30 and Star Trek: Discovery at 10 pm.