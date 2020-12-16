Where Was ‘The Christmas Cottage’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Is Lake Lodge Real?

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie The Christmas Cottage is interior designer Lacey Quinn (Merritt Patterson), maid-of-honor in her best friend Ava’s (Brittany Wilson, Bates Motel) wedding. Part of her job is to decorate the Christmas Cottage for the newlyweds. Story goes that any couple who stays overnight at the cottage will have everlasting love.

Lacey doesn’t buy it until a blizzard causes her and Ava’s brother Ean (Steve Lund) to spend the night at the cottage.

The Wallowa Lake Lodge (where Ava’s wedding is held) is real and is located in Joseph, Oregon but, according to imdb, The Christmas Cottage was not filmed there – it was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada.

The Christmas Cottage is airing again on Hallmark Channel on Wednesday, December 16 at 8 pm.