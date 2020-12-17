Where Was ‘Rediscovering Christmas’ Lifetime Movie Filmed? CT Town Is Real

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Rediscovering Christmas is successful window designer Mia (Jessica Lowndes). She leaves the big city of Boston and heads to her family’s home in Connecticut for the holidays. There she helps her sister design the decor for the town’s annual Snowflake Festival Christmas Eve dance. While decorating, she meets and eventually falls for Adam (B.J. Britt, Being Mary Jane, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), handsome grandson of the couple who started the festival 60 years ago.

Many scenes of Rediscovering Christmas were shot in the historic town of Old Wethersfield in Connecticut.

The town, which is located immediately south of Hartford along the Connecticut River, is also the setting of the Peter Carey novel Parrot and Olivier in America, which touches on some of the town’s history including its onion farming and the old state prison.

Rediscovering Christmas airs next on Lifetime on Thursday, December 17 at 8 pm.