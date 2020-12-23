Where Was ‘Feliz NaviDAD’ Movie Filmed? Is Arizona Town Real?

The Lifetime holiday movie Feliz NaviDAD stars former child star Mario Lopez (Saved by the Bell) and is directed by fellow former child star Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina, the Teenage Witch). Lopez plays single dad, high school principal David Morales. He and his teenage daughter Noel live in the town of Pinestar-Lakestone, Arizona.

Downtown “Pinestar” in Feliz NaviDAD (Lifetime)

The very beginning of the film is narrated by Mario’s character. The camera pans the Main Street of downtown Pinestar which includes a dry cleaners with a leaky roof and a cute café called Desert Dessert with a broken panini machine. Alas, Pinestar is not the name of the town seen in the movie. The opening scene was filmed in Wickenburg, Arizona (population 7,840). The rest was mostly shot in Carson City, Nevada.

Feliz NaviDAD airs again on Lifetime on Wednesday, December 23 at 10 pm.