Where Was ‘Christmas She Wrote’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Hint: Not Pineberry, CA

In the Hallmark Channel movie Christmas She Wrote, when New York City journalist Kayleigh (Danica McKellar, Winnie on The Wonder Years) gets fired by her boss Tripp (Dylan Neal, Bob in the Fifty Shades of Grey movies), she returns to her small hometown of Pineberry, California for the holidays.

When Tripp realizes he’s made a big mistake in firing Kayleigh, he packs his bags and finds Kayleigh working at the charming Pineberry Inn. Tripp offers Kayleigh her job back but she’s not quick to say yes. While enjoying the holiday spirit in Pineberry, the two fall in love.

Christmas She Wrote was actually filmed in downtown Victoria, the capital of British Columbia in Canada.

Christmas She Wrote premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, December 6 at 8 pm. [So many Hallmark movies, streaming here.]